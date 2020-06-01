OCBC survey finds Singaporeans and PRs facing financial stress over Covid-19

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
FINANCIAL stress since the "circuit breaker" was imposed appears to have caused many Singaporeans to shelve or reduce their retirement savings, a survey by OCBC has found.
The survey in May found that nearly half (47 per cent) of working adults here have suffered a drop...
