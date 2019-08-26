You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

OCBC targets annual card billings of S$1b in 3 years for new travel credit card

Mon, Aug 26, 2019 - 9:12 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

OCBC Bank on Sunday launched a new travel credit card called the OCBC 90°N Card, projected to achieve S$1 billion in annual card billings within three years.

This is by enrolling 150,000 fresh graduates, young professionals, management, executives and technicians (PMETs), as well as emerging affluent individuals, said OCBC.

Emerging affluent individuals are defined by the bank as consumers in their 30s and 40s with S$100,000 to S$200,000 in investible assets.

The new card, although travel themed by allowing the earning of miles for flight tickets, also offers two other reward types found in the market. These are instant cashback ranging from an average of 1.5 per cent to 5 per cent, and reward points per dollar spent which allows for the redemption of dining and shopping privileges.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Through the OCBC 90°N Card, cardmembers will be able to earn 2.1 Travel$ per dollar spent in foreign currency, and 1.2 Travel$ per Singapore dollar spent. Travel$ is the reward point for the card which can be converted into one mile per point.

Cardmembers will also be able to redeem their miles at a 1,000 miles minimum block, compared with the industry norm of 10,000 miles, OCBC said. There will also be no conversion fee and all miles earned using the credit card will have no expiry date.

For cashback, cardmembers can opt to convert 1,000 Travel$ into S$10 cashback. As for reward points, cardmembers will be able to convert 1,300 Travel$ to S$10 shopping vouchers from various partners.

Desmond Tan, OCBC Bank head of group lifestyle financing, said overall, overseas credit card expenditure amongst its cardmembers has “more than doubled” compared to five years ago, and OCBC continues to see strong growth in this category.

"Only a handful of well-established credit cards in the market register annual card billings of more than S$1 billion and we are pleased that both our OCBC 365 and OCBC Plus! Visa cards have achieved that number,” Mr Tan said.

He added that the bank’s total card billings have a compound annual growth rate of 10 per cent over the past three years from a card base of 2.5 million customers.

Hence given the new card’s benefits and the rising trend of frequent travelling amongst the younger generation, as well as the high percentage of rebates and reward card users who are also keen travellers, OCBC is confident in achieving its S$1 billion annual card billings target in three years.

OCBC shares last closed at S$10.63 on Friday, down six Singapore cents or 0.56 per cent. 

Banking & Finance

Australia's big banks gear up for capital raising rush

For Singapore firms, home is the right place to list

Singapore healthtech startups attract US$105m in 2018

Germans done in by their saving habit

Singapore still pays interest in a world of negative yields

Fed says it's trade, not rates, that's undermining the US economy

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_260819_2.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hong Kong turmoil may re-route some IPOs to Singapore

BP_health_260819_6.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore healthtech startups attract US$105m in 2018

BP_Vietnam_260819_5.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
ASEAN Business

Vietnam to see strong growth in 2019, unlikely to face US tariffs: reports

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_SG_260819_2.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hong Kong turmoil may re-route some IPOs to Singapore

BP_SGX_260819_3.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

For Singapore firms, home is the right place to list

BP_health_260819_6.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore healthtech startups attract US$105m in 2018

BP_NYSE_260819_4.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Little to save US stocks from continuing slide

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly