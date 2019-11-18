You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

OCBC, Temasek Poly tie up on cybersecurity training for bank's staff

Mon, Nov 18, 2019 - 12:41 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

OCBC Bank and Temasek Polytechnic are launching a cyber certification pathway to train up to 200 of the bank's employees to become cyber risk analysts and cybersecurity specialists in the next three years.

The pathway, which was launched at the bank’s learning and development arm OCBC Campus, is part of OCBC’s Future Smart programme, a S$20 million initiative to reskill and upskill its employees that was announced in May 2018.

The pathway will focus on four main domains – digital services and solutions, software development, risk and assurance, and security operations and monitoring.

Through the partnership, lecturers from Temasek Poly's School of Informatics & IT collaborated with OCBC on subject matters such as risk management, audit as well as cybersecurity.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Vincent Choo, OCBC’s head of group risk management, said: "At OCBC, we strongly believe that people will be the most important line of defence against potential threats. The bank takes great efforts to ensure that our people are aware of and trained to deal with existing and emerging risks."

SEE ALSO

Tiong Seng secures S$125m in green facilities from OCBC, DBS

In July 2019, the lender and Ngee Ann Polytechnic created a data certification programme as part of the Future Smart programme to groom more data scientists and analysts. Through the move, OCBC employees are able to sign up for these courses at OCBC Campus.

OCBC said at the time that it aims to train 200 more data scientists and analysts over the next three years through the pathway to double the number of data scientists and analysts it has now.

Meanwhile, Temasek Poly has also partnered government agencies and software providers to develop and roll out curriculum and training in reverse malware engineering, digital security and digital forensics.

Banking & Finance

Australian, New Zealand dollars run aground as data flow dries up

China cuts key liquidity rate for first time since 2015

National Australia Bank seeks to raise about A$1.4b through notes offer

Money FM podcast: MAS CFO shares takeaways from the Singapore Fintech Festival

StashAway offers portfolio to manage cash

Saudi Aramco valuation set at up to US$1.7t

BREAKING

Nov 18, 2019 12:26 PM
Garage

RedDoorz eyes growth with 2 new leadership appointments

SINGAPORE-BASED hotel booking and management platform RedDoorz on Monday announced two new leadership appointments,...

Nov 18, 2019 12:10 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB initiates coverage on BRC Asia with 'add', street-high price target of S$1.90

CGS-CIMB has initiated coverage on mainboard-listed BRC Asia with an "add" call and a target price of S$1.90. The...

Nov 18, 2019 12:10 PM
Government & Economy

Thai GDP grows 0.1% q-o-q in Q3; y-o-y below forecast at 2.4%

[BANGKOK] Thailand's trade-dependent economy grew at its slowest quarterly rate in a year in the third quarter,...

Nov 18, 2019 12:04 PM
Banking & Finance

Australian, New Zealand dollars run aground as data flow dries up

[SYDNEY] The Australian and New Zealand dollars marked time on Monday with little in the way of domestic data to...

Nov 18, 2019 11:59 AM
Transport

Boeing, Airbus kept in suspense over big Dubai jet deals

[DUBAI] Airbus and Boeing fought to save billions of dollars of jet deals on Sunday as host airline Emirates kept...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly