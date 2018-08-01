OCBC to upskill over 330 retail bank wealth advisers

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
OCBC Bank on Tuesday said it would "upskill" more than 330 retail banking wealth advisers with private-banking skills in a new partnership with the Wealth Management Institute (WMI) of Nanyang Technological University.
The partners have
