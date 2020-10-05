OCBC webinar series to benefit 3,000 SMEs by year-end

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
BY the end of 2020, some 6,500 employees from more than 3,000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are expected to have attended sessions of OCBC's webinar series, created during the "circuit-breaker" to equip firms with relevant digital skills for the pandemic.
The...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes