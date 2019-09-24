You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Only half of Singaporeans feel fulfilled in life with finances seen as biggest obstacle: survey

Tue, Sep 24, 2019 - 1:14 PM
UPDATED Tue, Sep 24, 2019 - 5:01 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

file6ucs5ojk02b1cuthbgk8.jpg
One in two Singaporeans do not feel fulfilled in life with finances cited as the biggest obstacle to achieving life goals, according to a survey commissioned by insurer AXA.
ST PHOTO: DANIEL NEO

ONE in two Singaporeans do not feel fulfilled in life with finances cited as the biggest obstacle to achieving life goals, according to a survey commissioned by insurer AXA.

For the inaugural AXA Better Life Index 2019, released on Tuesday, research firm Nielsen polled 1,008 Singaporeans aged 18-65 across four generations: Gen Z (18-24 years old), millennials (25-39 years old), Gen X (40-54 years old), and baby boomers (55-65 years old).

The survey evaluates the overall journey towards a better life among Singaporeans, taking into account three components: realisation, empowerment, and achievement.

Across all four generations surveyed, wealth-related goals ranked high for both short-term and long-term goals. When questioned about the struggles faced in reaching goals, money-related matters such as the increasing cost of living (51 per cent), and the inability to save enough money (35 per cent) came up as the most common concerns.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Overall, Singaporeans have a Better Life Index score of 50.4, with 41 per cent saying they are not happy with their lives currently, AXA said.

Millennials (54.8) seem to be the most driven to achieve their goals in life, having scored the highest among the four generations.

Jean Drouffe, chief executive officer of AXA Insurance Singapore said: "Self-belief fuels one's journey in life. That is why we strive to play a part in helping our customers feel confident that they can achieve their goals. With the AXA Better Life Index, we want to understand Singaporeans' progress towards achieving their better life, and how they can be encouraged as they work towards it."

The survey also found that while a majority of Singaporeans have set short-term (78 per cent) and long-term (56 per cent) goals, at least three in ten have not set a clear timeline to achieve them.

Unsurprisingly, younger Singaporeans held a higher regard for money as part of their life goals, while older age groups were more concerned with their health in the long run.

Baby Boomers (57 per cent) were found to be the most fulfilled in their achievements, relationships and other aspects of life, while Generation Z (40 per cent) was the least fulfilled. 

That said, quizzed on whether they feel they are capable of achieving a "better life", millennials scored the highest, while baby boomers ranked bottom, suggesting that they are the age group that needs the most support, AXA said. 

 

Banking & Finance

UOB picks 16 Malaysian firms for digital accelerator programme

Alibaba buys a third of Jack Ma’s Ant Financial

Deutsche Bank top holder takes chairman search into own hand

AB InBev raises US$5b in Asian unit’s Hong Kong IPO

Allianz, Nippon Life vying for Aviva's Singapore and Vietnam units for up to US$2.5b: sources

HSBC Private Banking makes 3 key appointments in APAC

Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly