Orders crosses S$2b for DBS Singapore-dollar perpetuals

Theres is heavy demand for DBS Singapore-dollar perpetual NC7 AT1 issue which went on sale on Wednesday morning.

ORDERS for DBS Group Holdings Singapore-dollar perpetual NC7 AT1 issue crossed S$2 billion just before lunch.

The bond went on sale on Wednesday morning, and "books have got out of control", said a source on the strong reception.

Sources said that the initial guidance price is 4.375 per cent for the perps which has a first call in seven years, but given the strong demand could tighten to 4 per cent or even just below.

NC7 means the bank has the right, but not the obligation to call or redeem the securities in year seven.

The size of the issue is benchmark and may be upsized depending on demand, said sources.

Benchmark usually refers to S$500 million.