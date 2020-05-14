You are here

Pandemic to cost global insurers US$203b: Lloyd's

Thu, May 14, 2020 - 6:29 PM

The deadly coronavirus pandemic will cost the global insurance industry about US$203 billion, according to a Lloyd's of London insurance market forecast on Thursday.
Lloyd's said it had examined underwriting losses and reductions in the value of investments that companies hold to...

