You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Pay2Home app allows overseas remittance using cash at 7-Eleven

Fri, Jan 17, 2020 - 9:17 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

SINGAPORE fintech Pay2Home has launched a service to let users pay for their digital remittance transactions by cash at local 7-Eleven stores, it said on Friday.

Customers can now send cash overseas using the Pay2Home mobile app and pay with a generated QR code bill using cash at 7-Eleven's 400 stores island-wide.

The service targets the underbanked in Singapore, or those without a bank account or a debit card. This include migrant workers who remit funds as a basic necessity, said Pay2Home.

Pay2Home co-founder David Hulme said migrant workers in Singapore transact primarily in cash, and noted their home countries are cash economies.

"If you’re catering to a market that prefers cash and is more comfortable with cash, then it’s our responsibility as a fintech to make sure that our digital services are relevant to their needs. It’s about financial inclusion and education, but at their pace, not ours," Mr Hulme said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

US to introduce 20-year bond to finance substantial debt

Bank of Korea stands pat as it weighs housing boom, past cuts

Bank of England to hold steady on Jan 30 but chance of a cut high: poll

Trump to nominate Shelton, Waller to serve on Federal Reserve Board

SPH to issue S$500m 3.2% senior unsecured notes due 2030

Analysts expect China's recent wave of corporate bond defaults to continue

BREAKING

Jan 17, 2020 10:55 AM
Consumer

US video game spending fell in 2019: industry group

[SAN FRANCISCO] Americans spent less on video games last year as new consoles were readied for launch and Google...

Jan 17, 2020 10:48 AM
Government & Economy

US to introduce 20-year bond to finance substantial debt

[WASHINGTON] The US Treasury said Thursday it will introduce a new 20-year bond meant to finance the country's...

Jan 17, 2020 10:29 AM
Transport

Changi's T2 will be greener, more spacious by 2024

[SINGAPORE] Changi Airport's Terminal 2 (T2) is getting a makeover to allow the airport to handle more passengers...

Jan 17, 2020 10:27 AM
Stocks

Australia, New Zealand: Shares scale fresh peaks on Wall Street strength, trade deal

[BENGALURU] Australian shares extended gains to a fresh high on Friday, tracking a robust lead from Wall Street, on...

Jan 17, 2020 10:20 AM
Energy & Commodities

China 2019 pork production falls 21.3% from a year ago

[BEIJING] China produced 42.55 million tonnes of pork in 2019, down 21.3 per cent from a year earlier, official data...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly