You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

PayNow expanding scope to include businesses

Seven banks will be part of PayNow Corporate - which will also involve the government - from Aug 13
Thu, Jun 21, 2018 - 5:50 AM
leilal@sph.com.sg

BP_SGcbd_210618_4.jpg
PayNow Corporate will let business owners and the government link their unique entity numbers to local bank accounts and receive payments instantaneously, without revealing details such as their actual account numbers.
PHOTO: ST FILE

Singapore

FROM August 13, businesses will be able to send and receive funds from customers and other businesses through peer-to-peer transfer service PayNow, the Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) announced on Wednesday.

As part of Singapore's Smart Nation drive to adopt

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_Noble_210618_1.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

New dawn for Noble as Goldilocks ends trench fight over debt revamp

BT_20180621_LKPROPNEX21_3476473.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir

BP_SGoil_210618_2.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

M&A appetite in overdrive for oil-and-gas firms: EY

Most Read

1 Ex-Malaysian PM Najib and family spotted in Langkawi with 30 bags
2 Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in talks for S$200m rescue financing
3 Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion
4 Astrea IV Class A-1 bonds rise to 102.9 on debut
5 Noble shares soar as firm secures Goldilocks' backing for sweetened restructuring plan
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Noble_210618_1.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

New dawn for Noble as Goldilocks ends trench fight over debt revamp

BT_20180621_LKPROPNEX21_3476473.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir

BT_20180621_JQCAROU21_3476914.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS, Stripe, Visa to power CarouPay

BT_20180621_JQPURE_3476547.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Startups

S-E Asian firms 'see value in data storage for innovation'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening