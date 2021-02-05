 PayPal says to shut domestic payments business in India, Banking & Finance - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

PayPal says to shut domestic payments business in India

Fri, Feb 05, 2021 - 1:15 PM

nz_paypal_050280.jpg
PayPal Holdings Inc will wind down its domestic payments business in India from April 1, the company said in a statement on Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW DELHI] PayPal Holdings Inc will wind down its domestic payments business in India from April 1, the company said in a statement on Friday.

San Jose, California-based PayPal will instead focus on its cross-border payments business, which means global customers will still be able to pay Indian merchants using the service.

"From 1 April 2021, we will focus all our attention on enabling more international sales for Indian businesses, and shift focus away from our domestic products in India," the company said.

"This means we will no longer offer domestic payment services within India from 1 April."

PayPal was a payments options on many Indian online apps such as travel and ticketing service MakeMy Trip, online film booking app BookMyShow and food delivery app Swiggy.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

Cryptocurrency hedge fund founder admits to massive fraud

Alibaba prices US$5b bond deal

Australia will need 'very significant' monetary support for some time: RBA

Buy-now-pay-later schemes trigger MAS concerns over consumer debt risk

Yellen to probe market frenzy; move is a test of consumer protection

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 5, 2021 02:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS raises AIMS Apac Reit TP to S$1.50, sees strong earnings rebound

DBS Group Research has raised its target price for AIMS Apac Reit (AA Reit) to S$1.50 from S$1.40 with an unchanged...

Feb 5, 2021 02:00 PM
Transport

Goldbell Group confirms BlueSG acquisition; deal valued at more than S$25m

VEHICLE leasing and distribution firm Goldbell Group confirmed on Friday that it is proposing to acquire electric...

Feb 5, 2021 01:42 PM
Garage

CXA Group sells brokerage arm in bid to strengthen financials

INSURTECH firm CXA Group on Friday offloaded its brokerage business for a lower-than-expected price as it attempts...

Feb 5, 2021 01:27 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia, Malaysia seeking Asean meeting on Myanmar

[JAKARTA] Foreign ministers of South-east Asian nations will be asked to hold a special meeting to discuss the...

Feb 5, 2021 01:13 PM
Stocks

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

[BENGALURU] Online brokerage app Robinhood said on Thursday it has removed temporary trading restrictions on all...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Indonesia receives investment proposal from Tesla: official

Covid-19 infections in Tokyo may have jumped nine-fold: antibody survey shows

Asia: Markets rally again as recovery bets pile up

ESG approved S$18b in loans to 21,000 enterprises last year amid pandemic

Key Suu Kyi aide arrested as outrage grows over Myanmar coup

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for