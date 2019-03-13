You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Philippine peso falls after new central bank governor says it is near top end of band

Wed, Mar 13, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Manila

THE Philippine peso swung to a loss after the new central bank governor indicated that the currency is already trading close to the upper end of a band while reiterating that there's scope to ease monetary policy.

The peso fell 0.7 per cent to 52.55 against the US dollar at 2.45pm in Manila, the only loser among emerging market currencies in Asia on Tuesday, after Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) governor Benjamin Diokno said the peso is trading within the government's forecast of 52 to 55 to a dollar.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel, the former budget secretary known for his pro-growth policies said the central bank "won't intervene as long as it's within reasonable amount or bounds".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Diokno told the TV channel that slowing inflation, dovish comments from the US Federal Reserve and stable oil prices give the central bank room to cut the policy rate as well as the 18 per cent ratio of cash that banks must hold in reserve.

"It could be one percentage point every quarter for the next four quarters," he said on the reserve ratio.

The cost of government borrowing fell at an auction on Tuesday following Mr Diokno's remarks, deputy treasurer Erwin Sta Ana told reporters in Manila. The average yield of the 10-year bond fell to 6.196 per cent from 6.875 per cent coupon in January when the debt was first issued.

Steven Michael Reyes, head of trading and sales at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp, said Mr Diokno seems to be tolerant of a weaker peso, given the currency's forecast range he disclosed. Rizal Bank expects the peso to trade between 51.50 and 54.65 per dollar this year, with room to appreciate by year-end.

"The market will continue to watch for signs whether the current BSP environment will be consistent with what it was before, or whether there will be changes."

"The level is not important; the question is how you smooth out volatility," said Jonathan Ravelas, chief market strategist at BDO Unibank Inc, the nation's largest lender. "It's still a wait-and-see mode. We still have to look at what they will say." BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Financial advisers get 1-year reprieve from zero sales fees

China investors turning positive towards convertible bonds

Beijing scrutinising US$43b pawnshop lending boom

Pound rallies as May gets new Brexit deal for Parliament vote

ECB policymakers to tailor new loans to reduce demand - sources

Amazon, Google Forays into banking seen as threat by RBC's CEO

Editor's Choice

Mar 13, 2019
Stocks

Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up

Mar 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Financial advisers get 1-year reprieve from zero sales fees

BT_20190313_RIVERVALE_3722129.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Real Estate

AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners

Most Read

1 Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia
2 Spanish tycoon paying huge premium for Stanley St shophouse
3 Retirement income products: flavour of the times
4 Oxley's 1953 moves a third of its units; Sustained Land's One Meyer 14% sold
5 A Changi Airport spin-off may benefit investors more so than Singaporeans

Must Read

Mar 13, 2019
Stocks

Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up

Mar 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Financial advisers get 1-year reprieve from zero sales fees

BT_20190313_RIVERVALE_3722129.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Real Estate

AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners

BT_20190313_737_3722110.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore grounds all Boeing 737 Max planes after Ethiopian Airlines crash

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening