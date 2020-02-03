You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Philippines' UnionBank offers banking, fintech programme for SMU students

Mon, Feb 03, 2020 - 11:14 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

UNIONBANK of the Philippines on Monday said it has inked an agreement with the Singapore Management University (SMU) to offer a 12-week overseas talent development programme on banking and fintech.

Up to 10 of the university’s students will be exposed to UnionBank projects to co-develop emerging technologies overseas, under the bank’s partnership with SMU’s Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (IIE).

The students will be participants of IIE’s Global Innovation Immersion (GII) overseas internship programme. GII participants intern in startups, venture funds, corporates and non-government organisations in selected markets including Jakarta, Manila, Bangkok, Beijing and San Francisco.

Michelle Rubio, UnionBank’s executive vice-president and chief human resource officer, said the latest initiative is in line with the bank's mentorship programme for students to work on its “most innovative and exciting” projects.

Aside from SMU, the Philippine bank is also planning to strengthen links with more schools and universities in the South-east Asian region, Ms Rubio added.

SEE ALSO

Connecting the dots

Hau Koh Foo, director of SMU IIE, said: “With UnionBank’s expertise in the banking and finance space coupled with their experience in fintech, we look forward to the innovative collaborations our SMU students will generate through this programme.”

The programme is supported by the Singapore government under the Global Innovation Alliance, a joint initiative between Enterprise Singapore and the Economic Development Board. The alliance is a network of Singapore and overseas partners in innovation hubs and key demand markets, with a focus on technology and innovation.

To build a tech talent pool in the Philippines, UnionBank also runs a blockchain institute, a data science institute and a Blockchain Xcellerator eight-week intensive course for developers.

Banking & Finance

Indonesia central bank says intervening to steady the rupiah

India bonds poised to rally as government skips further borrowing plans

China to subsidise interest payments for some firms hit by virus outbreak: state media

Chinese treasury futures surge on concerns of coronavirus spread

Aramco-like mammoth IPO proposed for India’s biggest insurer

UOB and its clients raise over S$1.8m for charity at Chinese New Year fundraiser

BREAKING

Feb 3, 2020 11:10 AM
Banking & Finance

Indonesia central bank says intervening to steady the rupiah

[JAKARTA] Bank Indonesia (BI) was intervening in spot foreign currency trading as well as domestic non-deliverable...

Feb 3, 2020 11:07 AM
Garage

GTRIIP raises 7-figure Series B funding to expand in Asia-Pacific

IDENTITY verification software provider startup GTRIIP has raised an undisclosed mid-seven figure US dollar sum in...

Feb 3, 2020 11:00 AM
Government & Economy

Trump says US has 'shut down' coronavirus threat; China shuns US help

[WASHINGTON] The United States has taken decisive action to protect Americans from the threat of a fast-moving...

Feb 3, 2020 10:57 AM
Energy & Commodities

Philippines' Manila Water sells $286m minority stake to port tycoon

[MANILA] Philippine utility firm Manila Water Co Inc said on Monday it is selling a minority stake worth 10.66...

Feb 3, 2020 10:46 AM
Banking & Finance

India bonds poised to rally as government skips further borrowing plans

[NEW DELHI] Indian bonds look set to rally when markets open on Monday after the new federal budget projected fiscal...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly