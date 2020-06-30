Phillip Securities to buy RHB's Singapore stockbroking business

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
IN CONTINUED consolidation within the stockbroking industry, Phillip Securities is buying RHB Investment Bank Berhad's (RHBIB) Singapore stockbroking business in RHB Securities Singapore (RHBSS) for an undisclosed sum.
The consideration will be calculated "based on the...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes