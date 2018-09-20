You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Ping An unveils wealth platform Lu Global in Singapore; eyes 20-30% AUM growth

Thu, Sep 20, 2018 - 2:00 PM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

doc71z144bv409j0tdag9q_doc6x8m1g7kavk3rqccatv.jpg
PING An Group's Lu International on Thursday launched its online wealth management platform, Lu Global, for accredited investors in Singapore as well as investors in Asia, with an aim to grow its assets under management by 20-30 per cent next year.
SPH

PING An Group's Lu International on Thursday launched its online wealth management platform, Lu Global, for accredited investors in Singapore as well as investors in Asia, with an aim to grow its assets under management by 20-30 per cent next year, a top executive told The Business Times.

Lu Global, which is based in Singapore, also aims to reach 10,000 customers in the next 12 months, having just run a pilot test with a "small" customer base, said Kit Wong, CEO of Lu International. The firm declined to reveal its current asset base. 

"Our mission is to make investing intuitive, accessible and self-directed," said Mr Wong, who has had more than 20 years of experience in technology and financial services. He was previously director of sales strategy and operations at Google Asia-Pacific.

"With our business model and use of technology, we operate on lower costs and are able to pass on the benefits to customers in the form of attractive returns. As Lu Global gets more scale, the economics will further improve."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Lu Global aims to offer premium wealth management products with a minimum investment amount of less than US$1,000. At present, there are 15 products on the platform, comprising both open-ended and closed-ended funds. A check on its website showed funds from BlackRock and Pimco listed for sale by Lu Global. 

Mr Wong said that its mutual funds have a flat subscription fee that ranges from no fee to US$25, a range that is "highly competitive". It also offers an app through which investors can make investments. 

Lu Global is exploring alternatives such as private equity based on customer demand, and will also consider adding a robo-advisory function to the platform next year, said Mr Wong, 

The platform has 23 employees at the moment, and will look to double that in a year.

Lu Global uses Ping An's technology to ensure risk management that the process is "robust". Facial recognition is used to run several checks on investor details. It said that it has "strict" know-your-customer and anti-money laundering compliance procedures. Lu International was granted a capital markets services licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore in July 2017.

In a media statement, Jessica Tan, deputy group CEO of Ping An said that the launch of Lu Global in Singapore marks "a big step in Ping An’s business strategy". "We are looking forward to seeing what a difference our technology will make to investors and their investment experience, through Lu Global."

Banking & Finance

World's first unified payment QR code credit positive for Singapore banks: Moody's

New Zealand dollar spikes on strong GDP data, Australian dollar near 3-week top

China jails executives behind shadow banking Ponzi scheme: newspaper

Brazil's central bank maintains record low 6.5% interest rate

DBS ramps up project finance deals on Asia infrastructure

Mastercard inks global sponsorship deal with world's largest e-sport

Editor's Choice

BT_20180920_LSDBS20_3567671.jpg
Sep 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS ramps up project finance deals on Asia infrastructure

BT_20180920_YOREDAS20_3567644.jpg
Sep 20, 2018
Real Estate

Cooling measures make it harder to clear new housing stock: Redas

BP_SGX_200918_8.jpg
Sep 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Are there risks to having too many Jardine units in the STI?

Most Read

1 Najib's wife Rosmah Mansor expected to be charged with money laundering soon, says report
2 Singapore property market facing 'many challenges': Redas president
3 Govt seeks to set record straight on ministerial pay
4 Singapore's payments transformation pushes ahead with single QR code
5 Cooling measures make it harder to clear new housing stock: Redas
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Najib bloomberg pic.jpg
Sep 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Najib pleads not guilty to 25 new charges linked to US$681m in 1MDB case

Sep 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Logistics Trust prices S$375m placement at S$1.21 apiece near cheap end of talk

Sep 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Lawsuits against minorities may impede meaningful discourse, warns SGX

Sep 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

OUELH receives listing and quotation notice for 2.2b new rights shares

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening