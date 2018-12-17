You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Pound pundits believe the UK is unlikely to exit EU by March

Mon, Dec 17, 2018 - 10:55 PM

doc738hdqtsd5t3x3fc31k_doc6xkzqcblnyxzh5j8636.jpg
The market is focusing on a potential extension to Article 50 and an eventual deal or second referendum, rather than a no-deal scenario that would see the pound crash, strategists say.
REUTERS

[LONDON] Currency strategists are starting to doubt that the UK will exit the European Union by the end-March deadline.

The market is focusing on a potential extension to Article 50 and an eventual deal or second referendum, rather than a no-deal scenario that would see the pound crash, strategists say. Still, that leaves little conviction for the pound to rally in the short term given the political uncertainty.

Options bets are still in favor of selling the pound as the government steps up preparations in case Britain crashes out of the bloc without a deal in March. Prime Minister Theresa May is opposed to a second referendum and is pushing back against calls for Parliament to get votes on the different options.

"Our base case is actually that the government will ask for an extension of Article 50 to get more time to negotiate a new deal that has a chance of passing in Parliament," according to currency strategist Thu Lan Nguyen.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The reduction in volatility over the two to three month horizon suggests "the market sees increasingly a chance of a postponement of important decisions, which would be in line with our base case."

The pound will "remain in limbo" until the Brexit outcome is clear.

"The most likely scenario is that Article 50 is delayed and buys the Prime Minister time," according to Mizuho Bank's head of hedge fund currency sales Neil Jones.

This would see "an initial rally for the pound but it will not last as it elevates uncertainty."

MUFG bank "expects a no deal to be avoided," according to analyst Lee Hardman.

"We still think a deal of some sort will get through Parliament but I don't think we should entirely rule out Article 50 being extended," says strategist Kenneth Broux from Societe Generale.

"A Parliament ‘no' vote is priced in to some extent but I am still of the view that pound rallies are a sell until we finally have that vote in the new year."

Mr Broux sees a negative bias on the pound until the outcome is clearer, with intermittent short covering rallies thanks to ‘scenario gaming'.

The strategist puts the probability of a deal at 75 per cent, no deal at 20 per cent and sees a 5 per cent chance of a second referendum.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Malaysia files criminal charges against Goldman Sachs in 1MDB probe

Malaysia's CIMB denies security breach but customers say thousands lost to scammers

Qatar Fund building venture capital unit for US startups

Fed entering brave new policy world as rates near normal levels

JGB yields touch over 5-month lows as growth fears keep markets on edge

MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds

Editor's Choice

BT_20181217_CCCAPBRIDGE13TURN_3644628.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, CapBridge eye growth-stage companies

BP_SGD_171218_1.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD bond market may see more retail, infrastructure deals in 2019

BT_20181217_VIBEAN17_3645069.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Bean there, done that

Most Read

1 Genting to launch world's biggest cruise liners in Singapore from 2020
2 Genting theme park plans 'all in place', slated to open in early 2019
3 Tender for Pasir Ris Central white site draws just three bids
4 Duck & Hippo founder sets another record price for shophouse
5 MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds

Must Read

BP_SGtrade_171218_3.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's November non-oil exports fall 2.6% after October spurt

doc738dp0hdo2br0xdtp02_doc6ue8k92klgoxignz4os.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 17, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore developers sell 1,198 private homes excluding ECs in November; up from October's 487 units

Dec 17, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening