Prudential to refund customers hit by excess deductions by end of today

PRUDENTIAL Singapore said on Friday afternoon that the refund process is underway for all its policy holders affected by Giro deductions in excess of their insurance premiums and will be completed by the end of the day.

"We are working as quickly as possible with our clearing bank to refund all customers by end of the day. We will be in touch with more updates," it said in a media statement.

Prudential on Thursday disclosed the erroneous deductions which it blamed on a "technical glitch". It said any interest lost would be refunded and any erroneous charges would be reversed within 24 hours.

Some wrong deductions were in excess of bank balances, resulting in failed Giro deductions. One policy holder told an online forum that Prudential had tried to deduct S$16,800 from his bank account when his premium was S$168.

Affected policy holders requiring further assistance can call Prudential's customer hotline on 1800-333-0-333.