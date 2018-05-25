You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Prudential to refund customers hit by excess deductions by end of today

Fri, May 25, 2018 - 1:37 PM
ann@sph.com.sg

PRUDENTIAL Singapore said on Friday afternoon that the refund process is underway for all its policy holders affected by Giro deductions in excess of their insurance premiums and will be completed by the end of the day.

"We are working as quickly as possible with our clearing bank to refund all customers by end of the day. We will be in touch with more updates," it said in a media statement.

Prudential on Thursday disclosed the erroneous deductions which it blamed on a "technical glitch". It said any interest lost would be refunded and any erroneous charges would be reversed within 24 hours.

Some wrong deductions were in excess of bank balances, resulting in failed Giro deductions. One policy holder told an online forum that Prudential had tried to deduct S$16,800 from his bank account when his premium was S$168.

Affected policy holders requiring further assistance can call Prudential's customer hotline on 1800-333-0-333.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

Malaysia will pay all obligations on 1MDB debt: finmin

World's most profitable banks can be found in India

As Singapore and India fight over futures, investor worries grow

Trump signs Dodd-Frank rollback as deregulation push continues

MAS turns up heat on crypto currency exchanges and ICOs

Funds from land deal used to pay 1MDB dues

Editor's Choice

BP_MAS_250518_1.jpg
May 25, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS turns up heat on crypto currency exchanges and ICOs

May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Norwegian firm in S'pore seeks exemption from US solar tariffs

BP_SG_250518_2.jpg
May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Q1 GDP growth at 4.4%; MTI revises full-year figure to 2.5-3.5%

Most Read

1 Hyflux CEO Olivia Lum's letter to stakeholders
2 Trading suspension of Hyflux perps leaves investors out on a limb
3 Hyflux seeks court protection to reorganise business, debt
4 Can Hyflux get it right this time?
5 Hyflux suspends trading of shares and perps
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SG Electronics 14918305 (ST FILE).jpg
May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's April factory output up 9.1%; sees expansion across all clusters

BP_SGservice_250518_70.jpg
May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's service sector takings up 8.5% in Q1

BP_Hyflux_250518_62.jpg
May 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux restructuring negative for creditors: Moody's

May 25, 2018
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon trading at 3,526.33, down 0.1%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening