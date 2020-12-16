Prudential's Eastspring appoints new chief operating officer

EASTSPRING Investments, the Asian asset management business of Prudential plc, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Lilian Tham as its new chief operating officer (COO) with effect from Jan 4, 2021.

Ms Tham will be based in Singapore and be responsible for operations, digital, data and administrative support, as well as other strategic growth and change initiatives, Eastspring said. She will report to chief executive officer Seck Wai-Kwong.

Ms Tham is set to take over from Jeroen Buwalda, who is moving to a newly created role as chief of global business services at Prudential Corporation Asia.

She was most recently Schroders' Asia-Pacific COO, with oversight of operations, investment services and technology, change and innovation across the region, Eastspring said.

Having joined Schroders in 1994, Ms Tham has held various technology and operational roles there.