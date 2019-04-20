You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Qatar's sovereign fund, Crown Acquisitions named as investors in US$5.6b New York deal

Sat, Apr 20, 2019 - 6:48 AM

[NEW YORK/DUBAI] Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and private realty firm Crown Acquisitions said on Friday they were the unnamed investors in a deal with Vornado Realty Trust valued at US$5.56 billion that involves a portfolio of prime New York retail properties.

Vornado sold a non-controlling stake in its portfolio of properties along Fifth Avenue and Broadway in Times Square in a transaction that provided the firm cash proceeds of about US$1.2 billion, the firm said on Thursday.

Neither QIA, Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, or Crown Acquisitions were named on Thursday as the investors who contributed US$1.31 billion in cash in a newly created joint venture with Vornado.

QIA and Crown Acquisitions, which acted as an advisor to the deal, said they acquired a 24 per cent stake each in a portfolio of five ground-level stores along a swath of Fifth Avenue just north of St Patrick's Cathedral and two sites in Times Square.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The deal comprised US$950 million of mortgage debt, US$1.83 billion of preferred equity entirely held by Vornado and US$2.78 billion of common equity in which Vornado holds 51 per cent.

The portfolio include stores at 666 Fifth Avenue, a building that has been in the news because it was owned by the family of Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of President Donald Trump, until Brookfield Asset Management bought a 99-year lease on the office portion last August.

QIA chief executive Mansoor al-Mahmoud said in a statement the investment underlined QIA's ambition to boost its US investments to US$45 billion in coming years and "our belief in the exciting long-term possibilities offered by New York City."

The retail portfolio includes such brands as MAC, Polo, Forever 21 and Disney.

QIA also is an investor in Brookfield and the transaction at 666 Fifth Avenue involving Kushner Cos had prompted a rethink of how the gas-rich kingdom invests money abroad via the sovereign wealth fund, two sources told Reuters earlier this year.

Qatar had decided that QIA would aim to avoid investing in funds or other vehicles it does not fully control, according to the sources, who are familiar with the strategy.

Qatar, whose wealth comes from the world's largest exports of liquefied natural gas, manages about US$300 billion in assets.

Mahmoud told Reuters in December the fund was focusing on "classic" investments in the West such as real estate and financial institutions, and would also accelerate investment in technology and healthcare.

With oil and gas prices growing over the past two years, Qatar has not departed from what it is best known for - snapping up big-name properties.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Uber wins US$1b investment from Toyota, SoftBank fund

Japan government bond yields rise as BOJ trims debt purchase amount

HNA denies embezzlement claims as it fights for control of Hong Kong Airlines

Goldman study works out best times to enter, exit earnings trades

Shares in Brazilian card processors fall sharply after rival cuts interest rate for merchants

Japan inflation edges higher but BOJ still in a bind

Editor's Choice

Apr 19, 2019
Garage

Programmes, mentors to help startups take wing overseas

BT_20190419_STJOKO_3758737.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Opinion

Jokowi poised for second presidential term; what face will he present?

BT_20190419_PGKEPPEL19_3758831.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Corp posts lower net profit of S$202.9 million

Most Read

1 China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx
2 Premium New Zealand honey producer admits adding chemicals
3 Jewel gives CapitaLand platform to showcase capabilities in pursuit of global growth
4 S$4.5b ticket to grow with Singapore is 'cheap': Genting chairman
5 Digitalisation push puts Singapore banks in hiring mode

Must Read

BT_20190420_TSHOTEL2T89_3759194.jpg
Apr 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore hotels don't kid around when it comes to family vacations

lwx_hyflux_200419_2.jpg
Apr 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

SM Investments to sue Hyflux for alleged breach of agreement

lwx_sme_200419_3.jpg
Apr 20, 2019
Technology

Singapore SMBs most 'digitally mature' in region: Cisco

BT_20190420_INDO20ZFE4_3759135.jpg
Apr 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Indonesia's 'smooth' polls a democratic beacon in sea of strongmen: analysts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening