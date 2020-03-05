You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Quadria Capital raises US$595m fund for healthcare-focused deals

Thu, Mar 05, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Kuala Lumpur

SINGAPORE-based private equity firm Quadria Capital has closed its second fund at its maximum of US$595 million, it said on Wednesday.

The firm, which focuses on healthcare investments around South and South-east Asia, said in a statement that the amount raised exceeded its initial US$400 million target.

Investors in the Quadria Capital Fund II included global asset managers, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance, healthcare corporates and development finance institutions across the United States, Europe and Asia.

The firm did not give any further details about the investors.

SEE ALSO

Singapore healthcare-focused PE firm Quadria Capital closes 2nd fund at US$595m 

Quadria plans to deploy the freshly raised funds within eight years, but it has the option to extend that to 10 years.

It aims for exits from investments as quickly as five years, it also told Reuters.

Quadria has already invested in two healthcare companies through the new fund, one of which is AKUMS Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, India's largest pharmaceutical company.

Another investment, in the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology, was made in partnership with the Mayo Clinic Network.

Quadria manages total active capital of more than US$1 billion, it said, and has made more than 20 investments that have cumulatively treated over 17.5 million patients and managed 2,500 hospital beds.

Managing partner Amit Varma said severe underfunding of public healthcare has hampered the sector's development.

"Countries in South and South-east Asia are home to nearly a third of the world's population and shoulder almost half of the world's disease burden. But they receive just 5 per cent of the global expenditure," he said.

Quadria said Asia's healthcare market is expected to reach US$4.2 trillion in the next five years, exceeding the current combined value of those in the United States and Europe and growing at an annual rate of 12 per cent, versus 5 per cent globally.

The firm's other investments include Indonesia's Soho Global Health, Malaysia's Lablink and India's Medica Synergie and Strand Life Sciences. REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Fed's rate cut thrusts Singapore banks into thicker fog

India's top court strikes down banking ban on crypto currency

Rupee falls sharply against US dollar on virus fears

With a wonky Fed beacon, Singapore banks face foggy times ahead

Offshore ownership of Chinese bonds breaks new high

Australian dollar up on growth surprise, dive in US yields

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 5, 2020 12:20 AM
Life & Culture

Croatian designer launches 'cheerful' virus mask line

[ZAGREB] Inspired by the global scare over the novel coronavirus, a Croatian fashion designer has launched his own "...

Mar 5, 2020 12:06 AM
Transport

Uber loses French case, driver declared employee

[PARIS] France's top civil court dealt ride-hailing giant Uber a setback on Wednesday with a ruling that it had...

Mar 4, 2020 11:45 PM
Government & Economy

IMF chief says virus spread will hold 2020 global growth below last year

[WASHINGTON] The continued spread of the coronavirus will push 2020 global growth below last year's levels,...

Mar 4, 2020 11:36 PM
Government & Economy

Bloomberg drops out, backs Biden in Democratic presidential race

[NEW YORK] Billionaire former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg ended his presidential campaign on Wednesday and said...

Mar 4, 2020 11:15 PM
Companies & Markets

Magnus Energy fires legal salvo at 7 former directors and officers

MAGNUS Energy Group has filed a lawsuit against seven former directors and officers, it said in a statement to the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.