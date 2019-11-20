You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Queues throng Lebanese banks after one-week closure

Wed, Nov 20, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20191120_BEIRUT3_3955002.jpg
At the Fransabank in Beirut (above), queues were building up as banks across the city reopened on Tuesday after a week-long closure.
PHOTO: REUTERS

BT_20191120_BEIRUT3_3955002.jpg
At the Fransabank in Beirut, queues were building up as banks across the city reopened on Tuesday after a week-long closure (above).
PHOTO: REUTERS

At the Fransabank in Beirut, queues were building up as banks across the city reopened on Tuesday after a week-long closure. Police were deployed at most branches, with banks imposing tight restrictions on hard currency withdrawals and transfers abroad. Banks have mostly been closed since protests erupted against Lebanon's ruling elite on Oct 17. They reopened after a two-week closure on Nov 1, but shut again a week later because of a strike by staff who complained of intimidation from clients demanding their cash.

Seeking to avoid capital flight, the Association of Banks in Lebanon announced on Sunday that cash withdrawals would be limited to US$1,000 a week and transfers abroad would be restricted to urgent personal spending only. The central bank has said deposits are safe and that it has the capacity to maintain the value of the Lebanese pound, which is pegged to the US dollar.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Nov 20, 2019 12:22 AM
Banking & Finance

Aramco sees nearly enough early orders to pull off IPO

[DUBAI] Saudi Aramco's bankers are voicing confidence there's enough investor interest to pull off the reduced...

Nov 20, 2019 12:10 AM
Energy & Commodities

US hails US$110m rice export agreement with South Korea

[WASHINGTON] South Korea has agreed to buy more than US$100 million in annual US rice exports, US officials said...

Nov 19, 2019 11:52 PM
Life & Culture

Oslo fells London's annual Christmas tree in decades-old tradition

[OSLO] From an Oslo forest comes the Christmas gift Norway gives Britain every year - a towering tree for London's...

Nov 19, 2019 11:30 PM
Transport

Strike-hit South African Airways says state will not come to the rescue

[JOHANNESBURG] South African Airways (SAA) resumed some regional flights on Tuesday but warned that only a deal with...

Nov 19, 2019 11:26 PM
Companies & Markets

GS Holdings disposes stake in wholly-owned subsidiary for S$2m

CATALIST-LISTED GS Holdings has sold all of its 6.5 million shares in its wholly-owned subsidiary, GreatSolutions,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly