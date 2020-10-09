You are here

Raffles Financial, Pacific Bays Capital strike advisory partnership

Fri, Oct 09, 2020 - 1:08 PM
CORPORATE finance advisory firm Raffles Financial Pte Ltd has entered into a partnership with Tokyo-based venture capital firm Pacific Bays Capital (PacCap) to provide the latter advanced-stage capital and public listing services.

This is to help advanced-stage Japanese firms get listed on the Singapore Exchange or Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and raise capital to expand into South-east Asia, Raffles Financial said in a press statement on Thursday.

Both parties will also work together to help these firms secure strategic resources, contract manufacturers and parts/services suppliers from the Indo-Pacific region, in countries such as Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam and Indonesia.

Raffles Financial chairman Charlie In said: "Asean investors appreciate the rapid growth opportunities in Indo-Pacific and the Japanese contribution in branding, technologies and global customer base."

Meanwhile, PacCap partners are working closely with Japanese industry leaders and exploring various government initiatives to identify promising investment target companies and potential unicorns for immediate investment.

Raffles Financial will provide advice on navigating exit strategies and additional services to help bring foreign capital to those firms.

PacCap general partner Maxwell Weiss said: "We are excited about Raffles Financial's wide array of services to help these advanced-stage companies raise capital, and where appropriate, plan exit strategies in new markets to bring foreign capital back to Japan."

Raffles Financial Pte Ltd is wholly owned by Canadian Securities Exchange-listed Raffles Financial Group.

