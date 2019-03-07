You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Rajaratnam's US$92.8m SEC civil fine upheld

Thu, Mar 07, 2019 - 12:15 AM

file6u3o50ffjj7ezgu718l.jpg
A federal appeals court upheld the US Securities and Exchange Commission's US$92.8 million civil fine against convicted Galleon Group hedge fund manager Raj Rajaratnam, nine months after refusing to shorten his 11-year prison term for insider trading.
REUTERS

[NEW YORK] A federal appeals court upheld the US Securities and Exchange Commission's US$92.8 million civil fine against convicted Galleon Group hedge fund manager Raj Rajaratnam, nine months after refusing to shorten his 11-year prison term for insider trading.

The 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan on Tuesday rejected Rajaratnam's arguments that the SEC penalty was excessive, improperly took his wealth into account and had no deterrent value.

Rajaratnam's criminal punishment also included a US$10 million fine and US$53.8 million forfeiture.

Samidh Guha, a lawyer for Rajaratnam, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The SEC declined to comment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Rajaratnam, 61, was the highest-profile hedge fund manager among more than 80 defendants who were convicted or pleaded guilty in an insider trading probe led by former US Attorney Preet Bharara.

Prosecutors accused the Sri Lankan native of making up to US$63.8 million from 2003 to 2009 by trading illegally in stocks such as eBay Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Google, now called Alphabet Inc.

A Manhattan jury convicted Rajaratnam in May 2011. The appeals court left his conviction and sentence intact last June 1.

In Tuesday's 3-0 decision, the appeals court said US District Judge Jed Rakoff did not abuse his discretion in imposing the US$92.8 million penalty.

Rajaratnam had argued that federal law capped the penalty at three times the US$4.7 million in fees, bonuses and returns he personally stood to gain through his investments in Galleon.

Circuit Judge Gerard Lynch said, however, it was proper to triple the roughly US$30.9 million of illegal gains amassed by Rajaratnam in accounts belonging to Galleon and Rajiv Goel, a former Intel Corp executive who provided tips.

"Rajaratnam was motivated to orchestrate not merely a scheme to gain a few million dollars by trading in his own account, but a massive project that gained tens of millions for his clients and associates,"Judge Lynch wrote.

"As Congress recognized, in order to remove that motivation, an appropriate penalty must be keyed to the total scope of the scheme," the judge added.

Judge Rakoff issued his ruling in November 2011. The SEC case was put on hold for a few years while Rajaratnam appealed his conviction. Rajaratnam is eligible for release in July 2021.

Goel was sentenced to two years probation after testifying against Rajaratnam at trial.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

UBS promotes 96 people in the Americas to Managing Director

Australia's NAB names Philip Chronican as new chairman

Mizuho slashes full-year profit outlook, hit by 680b yen restructuring costs

Banks can’t afford to ignore the US$23 trillion market for doing good

BOJ's Harada says ready to ease if risks threaten price goal

Mandiri eyes deal for US$2 billion StanChart-backed rival

Editor's Choice

BT_20190306_ANGEVOTE6_8IL65_3714905.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Stocks

Shareholder e-voting on agenda as Singapore trials blockchain-based system

file73uhrh8dqmfl41kzi5y.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Government, unions and employers agree to raise retirement, re-employment age

file6ubaxxsouli1kg747i3z.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to take over Tuaspring plant if latter's defaults not resolved

Most Read

1 Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation
2 Thinking of flouting rules on hiring foreigners? Watch out
3 UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore
4 Wife, teenage stepsons, maid charged in murder of Cradle Fund CEO who was early investor in Grab
5 PUB issues default notice to Tuaspring over failure to fulfil 'contractual obligations'

Must Read

grab edited.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Garage

Grab secures US$1.46b investment from SoftBank Vision Fund; eyes growth in Indonesia

doc74cz9votxc01go4ntoix_doc73agb0gbcjbyvrvhmr0.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mar 6, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS sets up technology group, makes senior management changes

doc74cype584s717cnu8dzg_doc6ux8btt7c49f4hzfhbb.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Transport

COE prices end mostly higher

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening