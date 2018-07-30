You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Ratings companies are about to be joined by a Nordic game changer

Mon, Jul 30, 2018 - 9:04 AM

[OSLO] For decades, companies have relied on S&P Global Ratings, Moody's Investors Service or Fitch Ratings for a verdict on their financial health if they wanted to tap the bond market.

But that domination is being challenged. In the Nordic region, where mortgage issuers have in previous years had a fraught relationship with some of the major ratings companies, a new firm has just won approval to provide corporate credit assessments.

Nordic Credit Ratings (NCR) will be granted a licence to operate from Aug 3, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said on Friday.

Gustav Liedgren, the chief executive officer of NCR and a former employee of S&P, says the new rating company is intended to be "complementary to the three major existing rating agencies as we are mainly going to target small and mid-sized issuers which are unrated today."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The arrival of NCR has the potential to be a game changer for a market in which smaller companies have had to rely on their banks for financing. Now, such firms may find they have a smoother path to the bond market, with all the benefits and risks that entails.

Mr Liedgren says NCR will probably be "most relevant" for issuers with up to one billion euros (US$1.6 billion) of outstanding debt.

The approval to start providing ratings follows ESMA's decision earlier in July to fine the biggest Nordic banks for offering credit recommendations in previous years without the proper permission.

The licence, granted by the European Free Trade Association, gives NCR the right to do business inside the European Union, of which Sweden, Denmark and Finland are members, and in the EFTA area, of which Norway and Iceland are members. Its headquarters will be in Oslo, and it will have a branch in Stockholm.

Mr Liedgren points out that Norway and Sweden already have relatively large corporate bond markets. He sees potential for more issuance among smaller Danish banks. NCR is also intending to focus on issuers in the Swedish real estate market.

The biggest owners behind the new credit rating firm are Danske Bank A/S, Svenska Handelsbanken AB and DNB ASA, as well as OMX Treasury Euro, numerous pension funds and smaller banks.

"Of course it will take time for us to build a reputation and track record," Mr Liedgren said. "We are starting from scratch."

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

July's been good but emerging markets aren't out of the woods

Initial coin offerings are getting a bad rap

More capital outflows from emerging Asia expected in H2

Deutsche Bank's Yusof Yaacob may be a leading candidate for Khazanah's top job

The junk debt that tanked the economy? It's back in a big way

Beijing towers over US$9b IPO in Hong Kong

Editor's Choice

BP_Jakarta_300718_2.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Government & Economy

More capital outflows from emerging Asia expected in H2

BT_20180730_ANGTING30_3514833.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Technology

Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career

BP_Daintree_300718_7.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Real Estate

Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch

Most Read

1 Singaporean family puts Crowne Plaza Surfers Paradise resort on sale for over A$100m
2 Ultra-long haul flights take off
3 Facebook is sued after stock plunge 'shocked' market
4 Court gives go-ahead for Albracca en bloc sale
5 China 'waterfall' skyscraper hit by torrent of ridicule
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Jakarta_300718_2.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Government & Economy

More capital outflows from emerging Asia expected in H2

BT_20180730_ANGTING30_3514833.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Technology

Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career

BP_Triyards_300718_3.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Trade payables pile up at Triyards' Vietnam unit

Jul 30, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: iFast Corp, Chasen Holdings, Silkroad Nickel

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening