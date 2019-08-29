You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

RBC Wealth Management hires director for Singapore office

Thu, Aug 29, 2019 - 1:03 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

Andrew White.JPG
RBC Wealth Management has appointed Andrew White as director, private banking, for its Singapore office.
PHOTO: RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Andrew Cheng.jpg
Andrew Cheng joins RBC Wealth Management’s Hong Kong team as executive director, private banking.
PHOTO: RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT

RBC Wealth Management has appointed Andrew White as director, private banking, for its Singapore office.

Mr White’s remit will primarily focus on the business’ Asia’s Global Families client segment, the wealth management firm said on Thursday. He reports to Dom Lane, executive director and team head of private banking.

Mr White holds 14 years of industry experience, 12 of which were with international multi-family office Sandaire, where he was most recently chief investment officer (Asia) at its Singapore office. He is also a CFA charterholder, RBC added.

Mr Lane said Mr White brings strong connections to and understanding of multi-family offices, both in Asia and in Europe.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"His investment background and experience working with multi-generational international families will help RBC Wealth Management anticipate and meet the financial planning needs of global families across the region," he said.

Mr Lane added that Mr White’s background and knowledge of the UK financial services industry will be particularly valuable to clients with ties to that market.

Mr White’s appointment accompanies that of Andrew Cheng, who joins RBC Wealth Management’s Hong Kong team as executive director, private banking, reporting to Vicky Lin, deputy head of private banking, Greater China. Both Mr Lane and Ms Lin joined RBC in June 2019, the firm added.

RBC said the additions to its private banking team comes amid global market uncertainty, which is leading many investors to seek advice on how to best position themselves in order to generate returns. This is while insulating themselves from volatility.

Banking & Finance

Prepare for the pound to become even more volatile

New Zealand dollar hits 4-year low on grim data, Aussie holds the line

China considers new rules for smaller banks to limit risk: report

Haidilao founder ousts Far East siblings to debut at top of Forbes Singapore Rich List

Lower borrowing costs could hurt economy: BOJ's Suzuki

Federal Reserve's Daly says she's in a 'watch and see' mode on rates

Editor's Choice

nz_skyline_290822.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Dowry's S$1.5b - but suitors are queueing at virtual bank altar

nz_palmoil_290819.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Singapore's palm-oil plays endure a sullen month

nz_construction_290823.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will sea change engulf developers?

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_zhangyong_290840.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Haidilao founder ousts Far East siblings to debut at top of Forbes Singapore Rich List

nz_palmoil_290819.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Singapore's palm-oil plays endure a sullen month

nz_skyline_290822.jpg
Aug 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Dowry's S$1.5b - but suitors are queueing at virtual bank altar

Aug 29, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand Retail China Trust, Civmec, FJ Benjamin

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly