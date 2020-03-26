You are here

Reserve Bank of Australia proposes to buy A$3b in govt bonds as part of QE

Thu, Mar 26, 2020 - 9:00 AM

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) on Thursday proposed to buy A$3 billion (S$2.6 billion) in sovereign government bonds as part of its quantitative easing programme to keep short-term yields around the cash rate of 0.25 per cent.
The RBA will buy bonds with maturities in May 2021 to April 2024.

The central bank has purchased A$15 billion in government securities, including semi-government bonds, since it launched QE on March 20.

