RHB appoints new Singapore CEO

RHB Banking Group has appointed a new country head for Singapore, it said on Thursday.

The Malaysian bank hired veteran banker Danny Quah as country head of Singapore as well as CEO of RHB Bank Singapore. He takes on the role from Friday.

Mr Quah was last the regional CEO for Chong Sing Fintech Group, a listed company in Hong Kong, where he was tasked to set up a regional headquarters in Singapore to invest in fintech companies across South-east Asia.

He will replace Mike Chan Cheong Yuen, who is leaving the group to "pursue other opportunities".

Mr Quah has had nearly 25 years of experience in banking and finance, having previously worked at Standard Chartered Bank, Fullerton Financial Holdings and Canadia Bank.

In a media statement, group managing director of RHB Banking Group Khairussaleh Ramli said: "The appointment of Danny will bolster our strengths and capabilities in Singapore. Danny’s extensive regional leadership experience, combined with his deep understanding of the Singapore and Asean markets, will be an asset in driving the group’s business growth in Singapore and collaboration across the region."