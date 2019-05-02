RHT Holdings sells corporate advisory unit to In.Corp

SINGAPORE-BASED corporate services provider In.Corp Global has acquired RHT Corporate Advisory, RHT Holdings' corporate advisory business. Both firms declined to disclose the value of the acquisition.

Operations will continue as usual at RHT Corporate Advisory in both Singapore and Hong Kong and all staff will be retained, RHT Holdings said in an announcement on Thursday.

Jayaprakash Jagateesan, chief executive officer of RHT Holdings group of companies, said the deal would allow the company to "further streamline" its operations in preparation for its next phase of growth. This will see the firm continuing to double down on innovation and technology and build on its fintech and financial services.

"We are confident that the advisory business will continue to grow under In.Corp given its deep commitment and focused approach to become a market leader in this field," he added.

As for In.Corp, the move is part of its regional expansion, especially into the Hong Kong market, and allows the company to provide new services such as share registration and corporate secretarial services to listed companies, In.Corp Global chief commercial officer David Lee said in a separate announcement.

In.Corp chief operating officer Terence Ng added: "[RHT Corporate Advisory] has a very high-skilled and experienced team who have been providing timely, meticulous and responsive corporate secretarial and business services to companies from a wide range of industries since 2011. We are very glad to welcome them among our fold."