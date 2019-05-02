You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

RHT Holdings sells corporate advisory unit to In.Corp

Thu, May 02, 2019 - 5:32 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SINGAPORE-BASED corporate services provider In.Corp Global has acquired RHT Corporate Advisory, RHT Holdings' corporate advisory business. Both firms declined to disclose the value of the acquisition.

Operations will continue as usual at RHT Corporate Advisory in both Singapore and Hong Kong and all staff will be retained, RHT Holdings said in an announcement on Thursday.

Jayaprakash Jagateesan, chief executive officer of RHT Holdings group of companies, said the deal would allow the company to "further streamline" its operations in preparation for its next phase of growth. This will see the firm continuing to double down on innovation and technology and build on its fintech and financial services.

"We are confident that the advisory business will continue to grow under In.Corp given its deep commitment and focused approach to become a market leader in this field," he added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

As for In.Corp, the move is part of its regional expansion, especially into the Hong Kong market, and allows the company to provide new services such as share registration and corporate secretarial services to listed companies, In.Corp Global chief commercial officer David Lee said in a separate announcement.

In.Corp chief operating officer Terence Ng added: "[RHT Corporate Advisory] has a very high-skilled and experienced team who have been providing timely, meticulous and responsive corporate secretarial and business services to companies from a wide range of industries since 2011. We are very glad to welcome them among our fold."

Banking & Finance

Singapore spends S$2b in hidden FX fees yearly: TransferWise study

Australia wealth manager AMP's 'freaked out' customers flee after advice scandal

Scandal-hit Australian banks earmark billions to repay customers

Central banks boost gold demand amid geopolitical worries: WGC

MAS, Bank of Canada trial could herald cheaper, faster and safer cross-border payments

May urges women to apply for top job at Bank of England

Editor's Choice

BT_20190502_PHENG2_3769368.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat reaffirms PAP-NTUC symbiotic ties

BT_20190502_VISAMSONITETURN_3768995.jpg
May 2, 2019
Consumer

Samsonite's Changi Airport outlet will be its Jewel in the crown

lwx_sgx_020519_33.jpg
May 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore stock market value grows 3.1% in April

Most Read

1 Malaysia's ringgit and stocks are set for a rebound, Ex-CIMB chief Nazir says
2 Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust
3 Savings hacks for millennials and more
4 honestbee may face tough search for buyer
5 Oxley inks deal to sell Chevron House for S$1.03b
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_joel sng_020519_69.jpg
May 2, 2019
Garage

honestbee fired CEO Joel Sng, says report; startup to make statement today

lwx_MAS_020519_77.jpg
May 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS, Bank of Canada trial could herald cheaper, faster and safer cross-border payments

May 2, 2019
Real Estate

'Buyer the bigger beneficiary' in Oxley's S$1.03b sale of Chevron House: DBS analysts

May 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

No Signboard CEO arrested and on bail in share buyback probe; not charged with any offence

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening