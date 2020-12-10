You are here

Robin Hu to head Temasek's international policy & governance group; Steve Howard joins as CSO

Thu, Dec 10, 2020 - 10:53 PM
TEMASEK International's head of sustainability and stewardship group, Robin Hu, will head its international policy & governance group as Ikea's former chief sustainability officer (CSO) Steve Howard joins Temasek to lead its sustainability group.

Mr Hu, who has been with Temasek since 2016, remains a part of the senior leadership team at Temasek. He was formerly the chief executive of The South China Morning Post.

According to a Bloomberg article, Mr Howard is poised to start at Temasek on Jan 1.

A spokesperson for Temasek said: "As a firm, we are putting sustainability at the core of everything we do. Steve will bring his deep experience as a leader on sustainability and climate change issues to us as we continue to build our own strategies in this area. In this new role, Steve will lead our initiatives and develop a holistic framework to drive our sustainability agenda forward."

Mr Howard, who was CSO at Ikea until 2017, co-founded We Mean Business, a coalition which works with businesses to take action on climate change.

