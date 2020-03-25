You are here

Home > Banking & Finance
VIRUS OUTBREAK

S Korea doubles coronavirus rescue package to 100t won

Wed, Mar 25, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Seoul

SOUTH Korea on Tuesday doubled a planned economic rescue package to 100 trillion won (S$116 billion) to save companies hit by the corona-virus and put a floor under crashing stocks and bond markets.

The package includes 29.1 trillion won in loans to small and medium-sized companies, while another 20 trillion won will be used to buy corporate bonds and commercial paper of companies facing a credit crunch, President Moon Jae-in said in an emergency economic meeting.

The announcement follows similar moves by governments and central banks globally as the world economy buckles under the weight of national shutdowns. On Monday, the US Federal Reserve, in a drastic move, pledged to back purchases of corporate bonds and buy unlimited amounts of Treasury bonds to ensure credit flows to corporations and local governments.

"We will make sure that companies don't go bankrupt from the Covid-19 shocks. Normal, competitive companies will never be shut just because of a temporary liquidity shortage," Mr Moon said in a meeting with finance chiefs and Bank of Korea governor Lee Ju-yeol.

SEE ALSO

Money FM podcast: A game changer in the fight against COVID-19

As part of the rescue package, the Financial Services Commission announced a 10.7 trillion won facility set up to stabilise stock markets. It will also commence a bond buying facility in April that will be funded by 84 institutions, including the Bank of Korea, commercial banks and insurers.

South Korean companies are racing to secure lifelines as self-isolation across the country hits restaurants, airlines, hotels and the entertainment industry in Asia's fourth largest economy.

Investors are dumping their holdings of commodities, stocks and riskier bonds, leading to funding constraints for companies.

The economic impact of the respi-ratory disease has wiped out about a third of the benchmark Kospi share index this month, while the spread between corporate bonds and treasury debt has widened, a sign of a possible credit crunch.

More than 210,000 small businesses have applied for "emergency loans" which the government offered earlier this month, FSC chief regulator Eun Sung-soo said in a news conference.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to shutdowns at car factories and dealerships in the United States and Europe, which are expected to affect South Korean carmakers such as Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp.

South Korea reported 76 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, maintaining a downward trend in new infections and raising hopes that Asia's largest outbreak outside China may be slowing.

The daily tally brought the country's total infections to 9,037, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll rose by two to 120.

It marked the 13th straight day the country has posted new infections of around 100 or less. South Korea on Monday reported its lowest number of new cases since the peak of 909 recorded on Feb 29. REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 25, 2020 12:25 AM
Real Estate

US new home sales slower but strong in February before virus

[WASHINGTON] In the US economy before the coronavirus pandemic, sales of new homes remained strong, albeit a bit...

Mar 25, 2020 12:10 AM
Transport

Ford joins GE, 3M in speeding up ventilator, respirator production

[DETROIT] Carmaker Ford Motor on Tuesday jumped into the emergency push by major US manufacturers to produce...

Mar 24, 2020 11:57 PM
Government & Economy

India shuts down for 21 days as coronavirus spreads across south Asia

[NEW DELHI] Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered a 21-day lockdown of the world's second most populous...

Mar 24, 2020 11:45 PM
Transport

Shipping industry urges G20 to keep freight flowing as virus hits supply chains

[LONDON] Ships and their crews must be able to trade freely with minimal port restrictions to ensure supply lines...

Mar 24, 2020 11:42 PM
Dining Out

Odette keeps top spot at Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants awards

SINGAPORE’S three Michelin-starred restaurant Odette retained its top position in the 2020 Asia’s 50 Best...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.