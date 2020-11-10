S$35m grant to help smaller financial institutions adopt digital solutions

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Monday announced the launch of a S$35 million Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG) to help smaller financial institutions adopt digital solutions for "more streamlined data reporting" to the regulator.
Smaller financial...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes