You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Santander to cut 4,000 jobs and up to 1,000 branches in Spain: Sources

Fri, Nov 13, 2020 - 9:59 PM

AK_sdtr_1311.jpg
Santander plans to close up to 1,000 branches in Spain and cut 4,000 jobs, or around 14 per cent of its total workforce in its home market, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
PHOTO: AFP

[MADRID] Santander plans to close up to 1,000 branches in Spain and cut 4,000 jobs, or around 14 per cent of its total workforce in its home market, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Santander declined to comment.

The sources said another 1,000 staff would move on to different jobs within its Spanish branches.

Banks across Europe are struggling to cope with record low interest rates, and the economic downturn sparked by the coronavirus pandemic is forcing a focus on further cost cuts.

At the end of October, Santander earmarked an extra 1 billion euros (S$1.5 billion) in cost savings in Europe by 2022, and said it was planning to reduce staff in Spain, Portugal, Britain and Poland.

That was on top of 1 billion euros in savings the group was planning in Europe by 2020, a target initially set out for the mid-term.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Bank of England tells insurers to check Covid loss figures

Hong Kong plans new code of conduct for equity and debt deals: sources

Japan's top bank MUFG posts 34% drop in H1 profit

UOB staff to get to work from home two days a week

Hillhouse in talks to take developer Soho China private: sources

Australia to raise A$6b via 20-year syndicated bond

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 13, 2020 08:09 PM
Government & Economy

Poorer nations face vaccine wait as West locks down supply

[PARIS] Hailed this week as a pandemic game-changer, the new Covid-19 vaccine offered countries that had pre-ordered...

Nov 13, 2020 07:57 PM
Banking & Finance

Bank of England tells insurers to check Covid loss figures

[LONDON] Insurers in Britain risk being"optimistic" in estimating losses from Covid-19 related claims and should "...

Nov 13, 2020 07:35 PM
Companies & Markets

Capex deferral sends Silverlake Axis' Q1 net profit down 30%

A DEFERRAL of big-ticket projects and deals because of Covid-19 have dealt a blow to software company Silverlake...

Nov 13, 2020 07:18 PM
Transport

Ghosn's legal woes deepen as Nissan sues for US$95m in damages

[TOKYO] Ousted Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn's legal woes deepened on Friday with the start of a civil trial in...

Nov 13, 2020 07:06 PM
Real Estate

MCC Land wins tender for Tanah Merah site with S$249m bid

MCC Land (Singapore) has won the tender for a site at Tanah Merah Kechil Link with its bid of S$248.99 million, the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singaporean Liang Ting Wee named Total Oil Asia Pacific chief, country chair

UOB staff to get to work from home two days a week

China President Xi Jinping decided to halt Ant Group's IPO: report

Brokers' take: Analysts like ComfortDelGro, cite green shoots in Singapore

Stocks to watch: SIA, SATS, ComfortDelGro, Golden Agri, OUE C-Reit, Metro, UMS

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for