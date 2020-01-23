You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Saudi Arabia issues US$5b of bonds as Gulf tensions ease

Thu, Jan 23, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Riyadh

SAUDI Arabia sold its first Eurobond of the year on Tuesday as tension in the Middle East eased over the US assassination of a top Iranian general.

The kingdom issued US$5 billion of debt, taking advantage of low borrowing costs globally. It's seeking to plug part of its growing budget deficit by selling about US$32 billion of local currency and international debt over the course of the year. Investors placed more than US$23 billion of orders for the debt, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

The country issued a US$1.25 billion seven-year tranche at 85 basis points over US Treasuries and a yield of 2.54 per cent. A 12-year offering of US$1 billion was priced at a spread of 110 basis points and yield of 2.88 per cent, while a US$2.75 billion 35-year tranche, the kingdom's longest yet, yielded 3.84 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Saudi Arabia's fixed-income assets have been more resilient than those elsewhere in the Middle East following Qassem Soleimani's killing on Jan 3. While Saudi sovereign spreads spiked that day, they've since fallen back to 138 basis points over US Treasures, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co indexes.

SEE ALSO

Riyadh rejects charge that Saudi prince hacked into Bezos' phone

Saudi Arabia's sovereign dollar bonds have gained 0.8 per cent in 2020, the most among the members of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

"While remaining fully cognizant of the serious nature of the geopolitical risks of late, institutional investors are likely to show strong demand for this deal," Chavan Bhogaita, head of strategy at First Abu Dhabi Bank and who's based in the emirate, said Tuesday before the final terms were announced. There's a "wall of cash that investors need to put to work" and Saudi Arabia "ticks all the boxes," he said.

Saudi Arabia last sold Eurobonds in October, when it raised a US$2.5 billion sukuk. Fahad Al-Saif, head of the kingdom's debt management office, had said in December the country would probably soon return to global debt markets.

It issued US$13.4 billion of euro and dollar bonds last year, more than any other emerging market aside from Turkey, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Aussie-Sing exchange rate hits 11-year low on fears of central bank rate cut

HSBC Singapore debuts green deposit account for corporate clients

UOB launches new branch concept at Singapore Poly

Facebook spurred central banks to study digital currencies: ex-BoJ exec

BofA to hire 50 bankers for Asia dealmaking team in 2020

Saudi Arabia issues US$5b of bonds as Gulf tensions ease

BREAKING

Jan 23, 2020 12:27 AM
Companies & Markets

3Cnergy to sell three plots of land at Puteri Harbour

3CNERGY – formerly known as HSR Global – is putting up three plots of freehold land totalling 1.86 million square...

Jan 23, 2020 12:16 AM
Transport

Boeing says new MAX delay not due to new technical issues

[DUBLIN] Boeing's decision to advise customers its grounded 737 MAX jet was unlikely to secure flight approval until...

Jan 23, 2020 12:01 AM
Government & Economy

UK House of Commons rejects changes to Brexit legislation

[LONDON] The lower house of Britain's parliament on Wednesday overturned changes made by the upper house to the...

Jan 22, 2020 11:54 PM
Companies & Markets

Frasers Centrepoint Trust posts 1.3% rise in Q1 DPU to 3.06 S cents

FRASERS Centrepoint Trust (FCT) on Wednesday posted a first-quarter distribution per unit (DPU) of 3.06 Singapore...

Jan 22, 2020 11:40 PM
Government & Economy

China virus deaths rise to 17, heightening global alarm

[BEIJING] Deaths from China's new flu-like virus rose to 17 on Wednesday, heightening global fears of contagion from...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly