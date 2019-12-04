You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Saudi Aramco's bookrunners recommend IPO should be priced at top end

Wed, Dec 04, 2019 - 11:36 PM

doc789dsvspu60xcsailsn_doc786tedvyorrd5fwdhcf.jpg
Saudi Aramco's bookrunners have recommended the oil giant should price its initial public offering at 32 riyals (S$11.6) per share, the top of an indicative price range, three sources familiar with the deal said, potentially making it the world's biggest IPO.
REUTERS

[RIYADH] Saudi Aramco's bookrunners have recommended the oil giant should price its initial public offering at 32 riyals (S$11.6) per share, the top of an indicative price range, three sources familiar with the deal said, potentially making it the world's biggest IPO.

A final pricing decision will be taken later on Wednesday, the sources said.

If the deal is priced at the top, Aramco's IPO will exceed the US$25 billion listing of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd in 2014, the world's biggest flotation to date.

Aramco did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

Pound jumps above US$1.31 first time since May on expectation of Conservative majority

Thailand bourse sees more listings of foreign securities

China's Postal Savings Bank says some retail investors opt out of Shanghai listing

China's Xiaomi launches online lending service in India

Australia bans life-insurance cold call sales after inquiry revealed abuses

Ping An's fintech halo is losing its glow

BREAKING

Dec 4, 2019 11:13 PM
Companies & Markets

Asian Healthcare Specialists to acquire 51% interest in Cornerstone Asia Health

ASIAN Healthcare Specialists Limited (AHS) intends to acquire a 51 per cent interest in Cornerstone Asia Health for...

Dec 4, 2019 11:10 PM
Government & Economy

UN launches US$29b emergency funding appeal

[GENEVA] The UN launched a humanitarian appeal for nearly US$29 billion on Wednesday as climate change and...

Dec 4, 2019 10:59 PM
Companies & Markets

Ayondo's partner receives whitewash waiver

CATALIST-LISTED Ayondo said after trading hours on Wednesday that its partner for previously-announced convertible...

Dec 4, 2019 10:55 PM
Banking & Finance

Pound jumps above US$1.31 first time since May on expectation of Conservative majority

[LONDON] Sterling surged above US$1.31 on Wednesday for the first time since early May, buoyed by growing...

Dec 4, 2019 10:48 PM
Companies & Markets

Straits Trading to acquire property in Victoria, Australia for A$24m

THE Straits Trading Company announced after trading hours on Wednesday that the Trust, an indirect 80 per cent-owned...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly