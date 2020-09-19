You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Schroders buys £2.2b family office in wealth push

Sat, Sep 19, 2020 - 6:47 AM

[LONDON] Schroders Plc, the UK's largest standalone asset manager, has agreed to buy family office Sandaire as it expands its businesses serving super-rich clients.

London-based family office Sandaire, which runs £2.2 billion (S$3.86 billion), will become part of Schroders' Cazenove Capital wealth management division, according to a company statement on Friday.

Sandaire founder Alex Scott will be chairman of Schroders' global family-office services, a spokesperson said.

Schroders declined to disclose the terms of the deal.

"This acquisition will create one of the UK's top multi-family offices and be a springboard for developing an exceptional global service," Peter Hall, global head of wealth management at Schroders, said in the statement.

SEE ALSO

TikTok owner more certain of Beijing nod on Oracle deal

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The acquisition of Sandaire will fuel the growth of Cazenove Capital, which is responsible for £35.6 billion of client assets and caters to ultra-high-net-worth investors with units in Asia, the Channel Islands and Switzerland, according to the statement.

Schroders acquired the wealth management business of Singapore-based Thirdrock Group last year, merging it with its existing business in the city-state.

Schroders chief executive officer Peter Harrison has spearheaded a push into the lucrative wealth management business, which the company sees as an opportunity for growth with an aging UK population and increased pension freedoms.

The money manager last year launched a joint venture with Lloyds Banking Group called Schroders Personal Wealth, which serves clients with at least £100,000 to invest.

Sandaire was created in 1996 to manage the Scott family fortune after the sale of its Provincial Insurance business, according to the statement.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Singapore insurers extend premium-deferment measures

Macquarie prepares intel analytics seller Nuix for US$1.5b IPO

Ant Group wins Shanghai OK for launch of giant dual IPO

ECB moves closer to lifting bank dividend ban by next year

Indonesia should manage central bank messages to keep investors' faith: S&P

LSE in talks to sell Italy stock exchange to Euronext

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 19, 2020 06:34 AM
Stocks

Some wishes come true for active funds in weekly Nasdaq shakeout

[NEW YORK] A third volatile week in the Nasdaq 100 is striking fear into retail investors accustomed to riding tech...

Sep 19, 2020 06:16 AM
Stocks

US: Wall Street posts third week of declines as tech slide drags on

[NEW YORK] US stocks fell on Friday as technology shares sold off for a third day in a row, while all three major US...

Sep 19, 2020 06:11 AM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks trim second weekly gain as travel shares sink

[BENGALURU] European equities dropped as the prospect of further restrictions threatened a nascent economic recovery...

Sep 19, 2020 06:04 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil flat as Libya developments counter Opec+ boost

[NEW YORK] Oil prices were unchanged on Friday, weighed after a Libyan commander said a blockade on the country's...

Sep 18, 2020 11:01 PM
Government & Economy

US details up to US$14b in new aid for farmers

[CHICAGO] The US Agriculture Department (USDA) on Friday released details of a second round of Covid-19 aid for...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SIA pilots agree to deeper pay cuts amid Covid-19

PSD announces changes in permanent secretaries; MAS reshuffling senior posts

Singaporeans, are you happy?

F&B staff crunch returns along with business pickup

Now is the time for China to win friends: Chan Chun Sing

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.