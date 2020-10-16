You are here

Schroders to accelerate regional sustainability efforts from Singapore

Fri, Oct 16, 2020 - 12:10 PM
ASSET manager Schroders on Friday announced plans to accelerate its sustainability initiatives across the Asia-Pacific from Singapore, which include establishing a regional hub based in the Republic.

Across the region, institutional asset owners and intermediary distribution partners are accelerating their pace of environmental, social and governance (ESG) adoption. Although nascent, Schroders Singapore anticipates growing demand for sustainability-focused strategies, catalysed by the Covid-19 pandemic, it said in a statement.

As part of its strategic initiatives, the firm will anchor a Centre of Excellence for Sustainability (CoES) in Singapore housing a team of senior ESG specialists. "The dedicated senior resources will play a pivotal role in driving Asia-focused ESG research insights, innovation and impact across the region, drawing from our thought leadership in sustainability," said Schroders.

The CoES will also house an ESG education hub for training to upskill the ESG capabilities of Schroders' staff in Asia. This education hub will also be open to industry partners across the broader finance ecosystem, and will host training programmes for both local and regional clients.

The firm has also made progress in impact investing via its subsidiary BlueOrchard. To support its growth in the region, BlueOrchard will be centralising all Asia-Pacific activities in Singapore, transforming the local operation into a regional investment research and business hub.

To make sustainable investing "more accessible", Schroders Singapore recently launched the Schroder ISF Sustainable Multi-Asset Income fund. The fund builds on two flagship sustainable funds (Schroder ISF Global Climate Change Equity and Schroder ISF Global Sustainable Growth), and is designed for retail investors.

Susan Soh, Schroders co-head of Asia-Pacific and Singapore chief executive officer, said: "Investors today choose to vote with their own pockets, and we have seen heightened inflows of funds towards ESG causes and investments globally. We expect the momentum to spill over to Asia, as capital reallocation will create interesting investment opportunities for our institutional and intermediary clients."

