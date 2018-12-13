You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

SEC's US$600m crypto case ends in US$2.5m settlement

Thu, Dec 13, 2018 - 12:19 PM

[NEW YORK] AriseBank claimed to have raised an eye-popping US$600 million at the height of crypto craze, making it a high-profile target when US regulators accused the company of fraud in January.

Almost a year later, the case ended in a whimper. Dallas-based AriseBank and its founders agreed to pay more than US$2.5 million in a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced on Wednesday.

The SEC had obtained a court order in January freezing the assets of AriseBank. At the time, the agency accused the company of illegally raising funds through an initial coin offering without registering the token sale with regulators. The case was one of the first targeting alleged cryptocurrency misconduct in what would evolve into a broad crackdown on the industry.

Among AriseBank's notable claims were that it operated the world's first "dencentralised" bank and that it could handle transactions involving more than 700 different virtual currencies, according to the SEC. The company won endorsements from celebrities, including former World Heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

AriseBank chief executive officer Jared Rice and co-founder Stanley Ford each agreed to pay about US$185,000 in penalties for their roles in perpetuating the scheme, the SEC said Wednesday.

The agency alleged they made false claims about how much money they had raised, and falsely told potential investors that they had partnerships with Visa Inc. Last month, federal prosecutors obtained an indictment against Rice over similar allegations. He pleaded not guilty.

Since last year, regulators have been sounding the alarm about ICOs, in which companies raise money selling digital tokens instead of stock. SEC chairman Jay Clayton has repeatedly warned that crooks seemed to be harnessing the latest technology craze for scams that have been around forever, such as pump-and-dump schemes.

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BP_dollar_131218_4.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

US dollar to gain still against Singapore unit into new year

BT_20181213_NESTE_3642255.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Neste invests 1.4b euros, builds new Singapore plant

BP_OUE_131218_9.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Reits' asset injections: A little less action a little more discretion, please

Most Read

1 Your apps know where you were last night, and they're not keeping it secret
2 Trump says Fed 'would be foolish' to raise rates this month
3 StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO
4 Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts
5 Park View Mansions tries for en bloc again with 22% lower reserve price

Must Read

BP_dollar_131218_4.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

US dollar to gain still against Singapore unit into new year

BP_SGcbd_131218_5.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Economy watchers trim Singapore 2019 GDP forecasts

Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Activist fund Quarz urges Sunningdale Tech to return cash to shareholders

Dec 13, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Jumbo Group, Silkroad Nickel, Del Monte, OUE Lippo Healthcare, FSL Trust

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening