Podcast: SFF x Switch 2019 Ep 2: Why does fintech matter?

BT podcast Ep 1: SFF x Switch 2019 - Why does fintech matter?

4:44 min

The Singapore Fintech Festival x Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology will run from Nov 11-15 this year.

Cheaper, better, faster. Fintech isn’t a lofty concept. At its heart, it is technology that should make life easier when it comes to making financial decisions. Monetary Authority of Singapore’s managing director Ravi Menon tells us how fintech can improve everyday transactions.

Produced by: Jamie Lee and Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Penelope Lee

