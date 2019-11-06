You are here

Podcast: SFF x Switch 2019 Ep 2: Why does fintech matter?

Wed, Nov 06, 2019 - 5:16 PM

podAQ1I9758.jpg
BT's deputy news editor Jamie Lee and MAS managing director Ravi Menon.
BT PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN

4:44 min

Synopsis: Listen to podcasts produced by The Business Times on Mondays that alternates with its other podcast series Money Hacks.

The Singapore Fintech Festival x Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology will run from Nov 11-15 this year. 

Cheaper, better, faster. Fintech isn’t a lofty concept. At its heart, it is technology that should make life easier when it comes to making financial decisions. Monetary Authority of Singapore’s managing director Ravi Menon tells us how fintech can improve everyday transactions.

Stay tuned for more episodes in this special edition of BT's podcasts.

Find out more: In about 4 yrs: Retail payments across Asean via mobile numbers

Produced by: Jamie Lee and Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Penelope Lee

Download and subscribe to BT's podcasts here: https://omny.fm/shows/st-bt/playlists/btpodcasts

