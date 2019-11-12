You are here

Podcast: SFF x Switch 2019 Ep 4: Deciphering crypto

Tue, Nov 12, 2019 - 2:01 PM

BT's deputy news editor Jamie Lee and MAS managing director Ravi Menon.
BT podcast Ep 4: SFF x Switch 2019 - Deciphering crypto

4:58 min

The Singapore Fintech Festival x Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology will run from Nov 11-15 this year. 

Facebook’s stablecoin Libra has thrown new debate on whether cryptocurrencies can function as a new form of money, and how this will upend the very existence of central banks. But the Monetary Authority of Singapore says central banks don’t really need to issue digital currencies. Head of Singapore’s central bank Ravi Menon explains why.

Stay tuned for more episodes in this special edition of BT's podcasts.

Find out more: A digital currency? MAS is not convinced

Produced by: Jamie Lee and Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Penelope Lee

Download and subscribe to BT's podcasts here: https://bt.sg/btpodcasts

