Podcast: SFF x Switch 2019 Ep 4: Deciphering crypto

BT podcast Ep 4: SFF x Switch 2019 - Deciphering crypto

4:58 min

The Singapore Fintech Festival x Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology will run from Nov 11-15 this year.

Facebook’s stablecoin Libra has thrown new debate on whether cryptocurrencies can function as a new form of money, and how this will upend the very existence of central banks. But the Monetary Authority of Singapore says central banks don’t really need to issue digital currencies. Head of Singapore’s central bank Ravi Menon explains why.

Produced by: Jamie Lee and Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Penelope Lee

