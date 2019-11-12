Podcast: SFF x Switch 2019 Ep 5: Greening finance

BT podcast Ep 5: SFF x Switch 2019 - Greening finance

3:30 min

The Singapore Fintech Festival x Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology will run from Nov 11-15 this year.

How should the financial sector nudge the real economy towards caring about climate change? Monetary Authority of Singapore's managing director Ravi Menon talks about the risks of stranded assets, and the room for more innovation in green finance.

Produced by: Jamie Lee and Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Penelope Lee

