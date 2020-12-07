DBS wants a million retail customers invested and insured

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
DBS aims to have in the next few years a million retail customers insured and invested as it looks to tap a more consolidated trove of customer data to ramp up its digital financial advisory tool.
This number now stands at less than half, though 20 per cent higher year on...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes