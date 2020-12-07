You are here

DBS wants a million retail customers invested and insured

This is in line with bank's goal to set industry benchmark in digital financial planning
Mon, Dec 07, 2020 - 5:50 AM
choycmn@sph.com.sg@NatalieChoyBT

BT_20201207_NCDBS758TG_4356026.jpg
Ms Wee says: "In the past, people had to rely on relationship managers for financial planning. Only the wealthier customers could afford that."
PHOTO: DBS

Singapore

DBS aims to have in the next few years a million retail customers insured and invested as it looks to tap a more consolidated trove of customer data to ramp up its digital financial advisory tool.

This number now stands at less than half, though 20 per cent higher year on...

Dec 7, 2020 10:02 AM
