Singapore to tackle greenwashing, carbon trading, to boost sustainable finance: MAS

Fri, Dec 04, 2020 - 5:50 AM
MAS managing director Ravi Menon says: "Part of our plan is to attract rating agencies and other service providers who can do high-quality certification of carbon footprints, and other verifications of green standards."
Singapore

SINGAPORE plans to take a slice of the carbon trading market, while targeting the greenwashing that threatens the surprisingly unabated demand for sustainable finance.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is looking at ways to fix the fragmented, inefficient market...

