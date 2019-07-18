SGX-backed CapBridge partners Hana Financial to extend reach in South Korea

CapBridge has partnered Hana Financial Investment to expand its reach to investors in South Korea. HFI is a member of South Korean bank holding company Hana Financial Group.

CAPBRIDGE, a private capital platform backed by the Singapore Exchange (SGX), has entered a strategic business partnership with Hana Financial Investment to expand in South Korea.

HFI is part of Hana Financial Group, one of South Korea's largest bank holding companies.

The tie-up will allow HFI to offer companies and investors in South Korea more access to private markets through CapBridge’s private capital eco-system, the partners said in a joint statement on Thursday.

This is with the aim to make it more convenient for unlisted companies in South Korea to attract overseas investments. Qualified investors in the country will also be able to access more foreign private investment opportunities.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

HFI said the move also reflects its intention to create a global investment platform model, having been actively linking investment destinations and investors to create a global business eco-system led by Hana Bank.

While CapBridge’s private capital platform handles primary capital raising activities, its affiliate, 1exchange (1X), facilities the fair and orderly trading of private equities. 1X is also Singapore’s only licensced and regulated private exchange, CapBridge added.

CapBridge founder and CEO Johnson Chen said the firm is pleased to have the support of HFI as it continues to extend its footprint in Asia.

"We look forward to offering more value to clients of HFI, as we work together to create investment opportunities through CapBridge and our private securities exchange 1X for companies and investors in South Korea," he added.

HFI chief executive Lee Jin-kook, said: "We will actively support local unlisted companies to increase exchanges with overseas investors, resulting in more investment."