You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Singapore 5th out of 6 Asean countries in growth of mobile payments use: PwC survey

Fri, Apr 12, 2019 - 12:44 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

BP_qr_120419_37.jpg
Use of mobile payments in Singapore climbed 12 percentage points from 34 per cent of consumers surveyed in 2018 to 46 per cent in 2019.
PHOTO: COLD STORAGE

SINGAPORE came in fifth out of six South-east Asian countries for growth in mobile payments use, while Vietnam tops the table both regionally and globally, according to PwC's Global Consumer Insights Survey 2019.

Use of mobile payments in Singapore climbed 12 percentage points from 34 per cent of consumers surveyed in 2018 to 46 per cent in 2019.

"Since the government began driving the way for digital payments in late 2017, this signifies a payoff in the efforts by the government and other mobile payments players," said PwC.

Vietnam's mobile payments usage growth increased from 37 per cent to 61 per cent, up 24 percentage points. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Shirish Jain, payments director at Strategy&, said: "Asia remains the powerhouse in leading customer shift to mobile payments with the report reflecting eight Asian nations in the top 10, and six are in South-east Asia."

"Vietnam, with its relatively low penetration in 2018, has registered the highest growth as mobile platforms demonstrate a significant increase in convenience over traditional means of commerce."

“This contrasts with Singapore that also shows strong gains. However, the sophisticated and established traditional ecosystem, as well as abundant and potentially confusing number of choices in mobile payments can also slow down adoption," he added.

Mr Jain said this finding was a timely confluence of four principal factors: The stages of economic growth cycles driving affluence and disposable income; the availability of platforms that address local demographic needs including support for cash-on-delivery; the lower cost for retailers and providers; and a marked increase in convenience.

The survey, which had 21,480 respondents from 27 territories, also recorded increases in mobile payments in other South-east Asian nations. Usage rose 19 percentage points in Thailand; 17 percentage points in Malaysia; 14 percentage points in the Philippines; and nine percentage points in Indonesia.

The survey said Asian consumers are more socially engaged online than those in Europe and the Americas. Respondents in Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam led the pack globally in making purchases directly through social media posts on platforms like Instagram and Facebook.

Globally, only 21 per cent of respondents made purchases directly through social media.

Charles Loh, Southeast Asia consumer and industrial products consulting leader, PwC, said: “Social media platforms are already mature in South-east Asia. The trend in online shopping, moving forward, is the consolidation of e-commerce players with fewer big players providing that gateway. There seems to be a consolidator present in every market.”

Editor's Choice

BT_20190412_ABCHIP11_3751900.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Chip sector on the mend? Economists hold mixed views

BT_20190412_SPCAROUSELL12_3751887.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Garage

Carousell eyes Hong Kong, Philippines for revenue growth

BP_SGestate_120419_3.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Real estate among top gainers YTD but further rally unlikely

Most Read

1 MAS bans ex-HSBC senior VP for 20 years; two others get 10 and 12 year bans
2 Are developer debt fears overblown?
3 5 best-performing billionaire stocks returned 49% year to date: SGX
4 CapLand to build on S$11b ASB deal in Singapore, China, India, Vietnam
5 Can the Hyflux restructuring be resurrected?
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_gdp_120419_18.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Weak manufacturing drags Singapore economy to slower 1.3% growth in Q1: flash estimates

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_120419_20.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS maintains monetary policy as expected, downgrades core inflation forecast

Apr 12, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand Mall Trust, China Jinjiang, Singapore Myanmar Investco

BT_20190412_NRJEWEL12SFNX_3751878.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Changi Airport's Jewel sparkles for first visitors

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening