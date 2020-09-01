Singapore bank lending down for fifth month in July

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
SINGAPORE's bank lending extended its slide for the fifth straight month in July, dipping 0.2 per cent to S$678.7 billion from the previous month on general weakness in business loans.
On a month-on-month basis, loans to businesses were down 0.3 per cent to S$424.2...
