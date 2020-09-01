You are here

Singapore bank lending down for fifth month in July

Tue, Sep 01, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Singapore's bank lending extended its slide for the fifth straight month in July, dipping 0.2 per cent to S$678.7 billion from the previous month on general weakness in business loans.
On a month-on-month basis, loans to businesses were down 0.3 per cent to S$424.2...

