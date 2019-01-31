You are here

Singapore bank lending flat in December: MAS preliminary data

Thu, Jan 31, 2019 - 10:22 AM
Bank lending in Singapore was flat in December from a month ago on broad weakness across both business and consumer loans, preliminary data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore showed on Thursday.
Loans through the domestic banking unit – which captures lending in all currencies, but reflects mainly Singapore-dollar lending – stood at S$671.7 billion in December, compared with S$671.9 billion a month ago.

From a year ago, total lending rose 3 per cent.

