You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Singapore bank lending up 0.8% in April

Thu, May 31, 2018 - 10:30 AM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

BANK lending in Singapore rose 0.8 per cent in April from a month ago, preliminary data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore showed on Thursday.

Loans through the domestic banking unit - which captures lending in all currencies, but reflects mainly Singapore-dollar lending - stood at S$667 billion in April, up from S$662 billion a month ago.

That pace of growth is weaker than the 1.6 per cent increase seen in March compared to February, reflecting a slower growth in business loans. Business lending was up 1.2 per cent in April from a month ago to S$402 billion. This compared to 2.7 per cent in March from February.

Consumer lending gained by a slightly faster clip, at 0.3 per cent in April from a month ago to S$265 billion. In March, the month-on-month increase from February stood at 0.1 per cent.

From a year ago, bank lending rose 5.7 per cent. This is a shade stronger than the year-on-year increase of 5.4 per cent posted in March.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180531_AGITALYO04P_3456091.jpg
May 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Italian crisis and US-China trade rift roil Asian markets

BT_20180531_LKARA29_3455994.jpg
May 31, 2018
Real Estate

ARA to raise US$1b for new pan-Asian infrastructure fund

BT_20180531_KROCTAGON31_3455929.jpg
May 31, 2018
Real Estate

Indonesian group buys 2 floors at Octagon for S$30.3 million

Most Read

1 Long-term outlook on blockchain and cryptocurrencies is bright
2 Malaysia drops high-speed rail project
3 Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal
4 No end in sight to SGD bond market drought
5 High-speed rail loss 'a setback, not knockout blow to Jurong'
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180531_AGITALYO04P_3456091.jpg
May 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Italian crisis and US-China trade rift roil Asian markets

BT_20180531_LKARA29_3455994.jpg
May 31, 2018
Real Estate

ARA to raise US$1b for new pan-Asian infrastructure fund

2018-02-09T063159Z_1274318928_RC1C0B79D310_RTRMADP_3_INDIA-STOCKS.JPG
May 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

It's goodbye promising 'India Connect', and hello arbitration

May 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Jason Holdings founder and CEO leaves roles in company

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening