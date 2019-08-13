You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Singapore banks face rising asset risk, slowing income growth: Moody's

Tue, Aug 13, 2019 - 4:51 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE'S three largest banks by assets - DBS, OCBC, and UOB - will face rising asset risk and slowing income growth in 2019 as economic conditions worsen, despite posting record results for the first half-year, Moody's Investors Service said in a report released on Tuesday. 

Simon Chen, Moody's vice-president and senior analyst, said: "DBS, OCBC and UOB posted record net profits, stable asset quality and strong capital for H1 2019, but further improvement in profitability will be difficult amid slowing global growth, and the potential for an escalation of the US-China trade conflict.

"Specifically, we expect income growth to slow because net interest margins will either stagnate or decline, as central banks globally cut rates, while credit costs will rise and loan growth will moderate due to the increasingly uncertain environment."

Income contributions from trading and wealth management will also be volatile, amid softer market sentiment, said the report.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The credit ratings agency said non-performing loan ratios remain low for all three banks, and were unchanged at 1.5 per cent at the end of June as compared to the same period last year, but added that this "will deteriorate amid rising volatility". 

That said, all three banks continue to report robust capitalisation and liquidity, Moody's noted. The three banks' Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratios remained strong, at around 13.6 per cent to 14.4 per cent as at end June this year, Moody's said. 

In addition, capital ratios should remain above 13 per cent in 2019, within the banks' target ranges of around 13 per cent to 13.5 per cent, supported by robust retained earnings.

Moody's added that the banks' US dollar liquidity will improve, and that funding costs will moderate if rates continue to decline following the recent Federal Reserve rate cut of 25 basis points.

Banking & Finance

Hong Kong hedge fund warns of 'distressed cycle' as trade war deepens

European blockchain firm Bitfury launches artificial intelligence unit

Industry body seeks feedback on code of practice for Singapore digital asset industry

China 10-year sovereign yield falls to 3% for first time since 2016

Australian court rejects responsible lending claims against Westpac

A Goldman Sachs analyst is bullish on bitcoin. But is Goldman?

Editor's Choice

BT_20190813_JLMAS13_3860688.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Residents are targets for dirty money fronts in business friendly Singapore

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_130819_2.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Two suspicious minds better than one in curbing dirty money flows

BT_20190813_VICITI_3860727.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Citi puts bigger bet on Singapore with family offices as ace in hand

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_gdp_130819.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore cuts economic growth forecast to 0-1% for 2019

SL.JPG
Aug 13, 2019
SME

Temasek's Heliconia takes stake in homegrown gaming chair brand Secretlab

braddell 2.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Real Estate

Braddell View mega site relaunched for en bloc sale at same reserve price of S$2.08b

Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS rules out off-cycle policy meeting, economists mixed on stimulus

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly