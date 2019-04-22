Singapore banks' FX volumes surge on strong Asian growth

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SINGAPORE banks' foreign exchange (FX) volumes are gaining at a blistering pace as global flows pour into the region, attracted by its strong economic fundamentals.
The city's major banks report strong double-digit increases in their FX volumes, especially emerging market
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg