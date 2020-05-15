Singapore-based forex platform clinches HSBC, Citigroup funding

A Singapore foreign-exchange platform has won financial backing from HSBC Holdings and Citigroup just as its trading volume more than doubled on coronavirus-driven volatility.

HSBC and Citi join Goldman Sachs as investors in Spark Systems after participating in Series B funding that's raised US$16.5 million over two rounds, according to chief executive officer Wong Joo Seng. Citi and HSBC representatives confirmed their companies have invested in Spark. OSK Ventures International, a Kuala Lumpur-based investment firm, also joined the current round, which brought the firm's valuation to US$70.5 million, Mr Wong said.

Mr Wong said the amount raised will be sufficient for the next three and a half years, though more investors will participate in the current round later this year.

The timing for the fundraising has been propitious. Currency trading skyrocketed across the globe earlier this year when panic selling in the coronavirus-induced market meltdown triggered a stampede for dollars and fuelled demand for lightning-fast pricing.

"Trading started to surge into late February just as the contagion spread," said Mr Wong.

Singapore, already Asia's biggest currency-trading hub, is wooing the world's top banks to set up electronic-pricing engines in the city state to win a bigger slice of the US$6.6 trillion-a-day foreign-exchange market. Spark currently provides clients with prices from banks such as JPMorgan Chase and UBS Group that have pricing systems set up in Singapore, according to Mr Wong.

"We are executing in Singapore on a one to two millisecond time basis," he said, noting that executions in London or New York could take on the order of 380 milliseconds, so the time savings from the regional operation is substantial.

The startup, which is backed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, recorded an average US$5.5 billion-a-day trading volume during the first quarter, up from US$2.5 billion during the same period in 2019. But the slowing global economy is now starting to dampen activity in the second quarter, Mr Wong said, with average trading volume sliding to US$4.5 billion to US$5 billion a day.

"If you have GDP shrinking, if you have numerous companies that are badly affected, it will affect the level of economic activity and the amount of forex being traded," he said.

The vast majority of the firm's trades currently involve Group-of-Ten assets, but Mr Wong sees opportunities for the firm to boost its capabilities in emerging-market currencies such as the Korean won, Chinese yuan, Malaysian ringgit and Indonesian rupiah.

"We see Singapore as a very natural hub for corporate treasury and for emerging market currencies price discovery," he said. "We'd like to be the centre where that is being traded."

